Play

Farley recorded 10 tackles (eight solo). to lead the Colts in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

Farley, an undrafted free agent in 2016, was just a depth safety and special teams player during his rookie season. However, he has emerged as a starter this year with the injury to Clayton Geathers. The 25-year-old has taken advantage of the situation thus far, as he improved on his eight tackles (six solo) in Week 1. He saw a relatively healthy 46 snaps (71%) in the Colts' loss Sunday, but he could be looking at even more time on the field in the team's upcoming battle with the Browns.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories