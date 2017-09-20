Colts' Matthias Farley: Leads team in tackles
Farley recorded 10 tackles (eight solo). to lead the Colts in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.
Farley, an undrafted free agent in 2016, was just a depth safety and special teams player during his rookie season. However, he has emerged as a starter this year with the injury to Clayton Geathers. The 25-year-old has taken advantage of the situation thus far, as he improved on his eight tackles (six solo) in Week 1. He saw a relatively healthy 46 snaps (71%) in the Colts' loss Sunday, but he could be looking at even more time on the field in the team's upcoming battle with the Browns.
