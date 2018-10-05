Colts' Matthias Farley: Nabs first interception
Farley had six tackles and an interception in Thursday's 38-24 loss to the Patriots.
Farley also totaled two pass breakups as he saw an increased workload Thursday following Clayton Geathers exit with a neck injury. Farley also left the game after sustaining a hamstring injury during the fourth quarter and did not return.
