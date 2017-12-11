Colts' Matthias Farley: Nine tackles in Sunday's loss
Farley had nine total tackles and an interception in Sunday's 13-7 overtime loss at Buffalo.
Farley has been a reliable source of tackles other than an odd game where he recorded no tackles in Week 8. He's since averaged 6.2 tackles per contest in his last five games.
