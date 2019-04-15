Colts' Matthias Farley: Officially staying with Colts
Farley officially signed his tender offer with Indianapolis on Monday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Farley only suited up in five games in 2018, racking up 19 tackles (11 solo) and one interception. It should be noted that in 2017, however, the 26-year-old started 15 of 16 games, making 98 tackles (60 solo), two interceptions and a forced fumble. With Clayton Geathers re-signing with the team, Farley could regain his familiar role providing depth in the Colts' secondary.
