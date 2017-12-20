Colts' Matthias Farley: Posts season-high 11 tackles
Farley recorded 11 tackles (three solo) against the Broncos on Thursday.
The lack of solo tackles is troubling, but it was a solid performance nonetheless. Farley logged 63 of 79 defensive plays, and he is now averaging nine tackles per game over his last three matchups, making for a solid stream in most formats.
More News
-
Colts' Matthias Farley: Nine tackles in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Matthias Farley: Eight tackles in Sunday's win•
-
Colts' Matthias Farley: No tackles in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Matthias Farley: Ten tackles in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Matthias Farley: Active for Sunday night•
-
Colts' Matthias Farley: Leads team in tackles•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Championship waiver wire
Need a Waiver Wire fill-in for your championship matchup? We’ve got options at every position...
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.