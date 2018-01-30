Colts' Matthias Farley: Racks up 98 tackles
Farley had 98 tackles (60 solo), two interceptions and one forced fumble in 16 games for the Colts in 2017.
Farley also added seven pass breakups and finished second on the team in total tackles. The 25-year-old put forth a productive sophomore season and will likely compete with Clayton Geathers for a starting role at safety for the Colts in 2018, next to Malik Hooker.
More News
-
Colts' Matthias Farley: Posts season-high 11 tackles•
-
Colts' Matthias Farley: Nine tackles in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Matthias Farley: Eight tackles in Sunday's win•
-
Colts' Matthias Farley: No tackles in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Matthias Farley: Ten tackles in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Matthias Farley: Active for Sunday night•
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Hilton, Doyle want Luck on their side
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle at the Pro Bowl, and both Colts are...
-
Vikings loving foundation for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg catches up with Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph at the Pro Bowl, and both Vikings...
-
Gurley ready for repeat year in 2018
Jamey Eisenberg talked with Todd Gurley at the Pro Bowl about his big season in 2017 and how...
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...