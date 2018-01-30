Farley had 98 tackles (60 solo), two interceptions and one forced fumble in 16 games for the Colts in 2017.

Farley also added seven pass breakups and finished second on the team in total tackles. The 25-year-old put forth a productive sophomore season and will likely compete with Clayton Geathers for a starting role at safety for the Colts in 2018, next to Malik Hooker.