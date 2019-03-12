Colts' Matthias Farley: Receives tender offer
The Colts will extend a tender to Farley, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Farley only suited up in five games in 2018, racking up 19 tackles (11 solo) and one interception. In 2017, the 26-year-old was outstanding starting 15 of 16 games, making 98 tackles (60 solo), two interceptions and a forced fumble. With three safeties ahead of him on the depth chart free agents, Farley could step into a starting role in 2019.
