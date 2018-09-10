Colts' Matthias Farley: Three tackles in season opener
Farley had three total tackles and played 23 snaps on defense in Sunday's loss to the Bengals.
Farley got playing time in dime packages and also played 22 snaps on special teams. He could get more playing time as Indy's secondary figures to be in flux with man inexperienced players, but his role will be limited in the short term.
