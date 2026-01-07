Blackmon finished the regular season with 64 tackles (50 solo), including 1.0 sacks, along with seven defensed passes (including two interceptions) over 17 games.

Blackmon didn't play at all for the Vikings in 2024 while recovering from a torn ACL. He was acquired by the Colts in late August and stayed healthy throughout the campaign, appearing in all 17 of Indianapolis' contests and making 11 starts. Blackmon finished fifth on the Colts in total tackles and tied for third in defensed passes, establishing himself as a key part of the team's defense. He'll be in the final year of his rookie contract next season.