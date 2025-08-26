The Vikings traded Blackmon to the Colts in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick Monday.

Blackmon will head to Indianapolis after missing the entirety of the 2024 campaign while recovering from a torn ACL. The cornerback was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Vikings, compiling 41 total tackles (34 solo), eight passes defensed, including an interception, and a fumble recovery over 15 regular-season contests. Blackmon will now step into a prominent reserve role in the Colts' secondary behind starters Charvarius Ward and Jaylon Jones in 2025.