Blackmon logged six tackles (five solo) during the Colts' win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Blackmon finished tied for third on the team in tackles while playing every defensive snap in Sunday's victory. The 26-year-old continues to have a strong season, as he's now racked up at least five tackles in six straight outings and is just six tackles shy of his career-high 41 (34 solo) set back in 2023.