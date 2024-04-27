The Colts selected Abraham in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 201st overall.

That now makes three corners selected in a row by the Colts, who predictably opted not to bolster the positional group throughout the first two days of the draft. A three-year starter at Marshall, Abraham is undersized (5-foot-9), but he does have a natural instinct to break for the ball as evidenced by his 55 career collegiate pass breakups. Indianapolis needs one of these corners to emerge as a key piece for 2024.