Badgley made his only field-goal try and went 1-for-2 on PATs in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Texans.

Badgley was able to convert a 42-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, extending his streak to seven straight appearances with a field-goal make. The kicker did however miss his first extra-point try of the day, connecting with the left upright in the first quarter. The miss would come back to hurt Indianapolis late in the game, forcing the team to go for it on fourth-and-9 from Houston's 31 yard line with less than two minutes remaining in regulation, ultimately turning the ball over on downs. Badgley has now gone 10-for-11 on field-goal attempts, including 2-for-3 from 50-plus yards, over seven contests with the Colts this year.