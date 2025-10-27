Badgley went a perfect 1-for-1 on field-goal attempts and 5-for-5 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 38-14 win over the Titans.

The kicker hit a 43-yarder in the first quarter and then just rode his high-scoring offense to five more points throughout the rest of the game. Since replacing Spencer Shrader, who is out for the season with a knee injury, Badgley has made at least three extra points in all three games he's played in, and he has only missed once, going 12-of-13 on extra points and 3-for-3 on field goals. The kicker job on one of the league's best offenses should be his for the foreseeable future.