Colts' Michael Badgley: Makes four kicks in Week 12 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Badgley made both of his field-goal tries and both extra-point tries in Sunday's 23-20 overtime loss to the Chiefs.
Coming off a Week 10 game in Berlin in which he missed a pair of kicks, Sunday marked a strong rebound game for Badgley, who has now made nine of 11 field-goal tries and 17 of 19 extra-point attempts in six games with the Colts this season.
