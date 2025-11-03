Badgley made both of his field-goal attempts and his two extra-point tries during the Colts' 27-20 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Badgley connected on field goals from 52 and 53 yards in the fourth quarter as the Colts attempted to battle back from a 17-point deficit. His two makes from 50-plus yards matches a career high he set in 2020 and 2022 with the Chargers and Lions, respectively. Since replacing Spencer Shrader (knee), Badgley has made all five of his field-goal attempts and has gone 14-for-15 on extra-point tries across four regular-season games.