Badgley went 1-for-1 on field-goal tries and 3-for-4 on extra-point attempts in Sunday's 38-24 win over the Chargers.

The kicker's miss came after Indianapolis scored on its first drive of the game. After that, he did make every kick, including a 36-yard field goal in the second quarter that put the Colts up by 20. In two games since replacing the injured Spencer Shrader (knee), who is out for the season, Badgley is 2-for-2 on field-goal tries and 7-for-8 on extra-point attempts, which should be good enough to help him keep the job for another week.