Badgley went 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts and 1-for-2 on extra-point tries during the Colts' 31-25 overtime win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Badgley missed his first PAT in the first quarter before his 53-yard field-goal attempt early in the second quarter fell short. He made up for those two missed kicks by knocking through field goals from 34 and 44 yards in the fourth quarter, the latter of which tied things up at 25-25 to send the game to overtime. Badgley is now 7-for-8 on field-goal attempts and 15-for-17 on extra-point tries through five regular-season games.