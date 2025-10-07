Badgley agreed to a contract with the Colts on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

With Spencer Shrader (knee) suffering a season-ending injury in Sunday's 40-6 win over the Raiders, the Colts worked out Badgley and Dustin Hopkins on Tuesday. The former ultimately emerged from the tryout with a contract, and he'll now have the opportunity to kick for a Colts squad that has fielded a surprisingly prolific offense through the first five weeks. Despite having his day cut short by the injury in Week 5, Shrader had racked up an NFL-high 53 points while knocking down 13 of 14 field-goal tries on the season. With a career 82.4 percent success rate on field goals over stops with five different teams in his career, Badgley can't be counted on to match the accuracy Shrader had displayed, but the 30-year-old should at least benefit from playing his home games indoors. Badgley looks like a worthy pickup in fantasy leagues for managers seeking a fill-in for Shrader or a replacement for a kicker who is on bye or isn't tethered to as formidable of an offense as Indianapolis.