Badgley made his only field-goal attempt and went 4-for-4 on PATs in Sunday;s 31-27 win over the Cardinals.

Badgley was signed by the Colts earlier in the week, replacing Spencer Shrader (knee) as the team's starting kicker after Shrader was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury. Badgley made a 45-yard field goal in the third quarter, tying the game up at 17-17. The kicker is familiar with Lucas Oil Stadium, having gone 18-for-21 on field-goal tries over 12 games with Indianapolis in 2021, and he'll look to build off of his Week 6 performance moving forward.