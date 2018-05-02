Colts' Michael Badgley: Signs with Indy

Badgley signed with the Colts as an undrafted rookie, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News reports.

It's a long shot for Badgley to make the 53-man roster in September since veteran Adam Vinatieri was signed to $3.63 million contract in February. Badgley made 16 of 20 field goal attempts in his senior season at University of Miami, but he nailed every boot under 40 yards.

