Colts' Michael Cirino: Sent to IR
Cirino (undisclosed), who was waived with an injury designation Tuesday, cleared waivers Wednesday and reverted to injured reserve, according to the league's official transaction log.
Cirino signed with the Colts this spring after going undrafted out of Adams State. The nature of his injury isn't known. Barring an injury settlement, he's likely stuck on IR all season.
