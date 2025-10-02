Colts' Michael Pittman: Added to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pittman (hamstring) was limited at practice Thursday.
Pittman, who logged 10 targets last weekend against the Rams, wasn't listed on the Colts' initial Week 5 injury report, so his addition to it Thursday is notable. Friday's final report of the week will reveal whether or not Pittman's hamstring issue will lead to him carrying a designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders. On the plus side, fellow WR Alec Pierce (concussion) has logged back-to-back full sessions and is trending toward being available this weekend.
More News
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Draws 10 targets•
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Finds end zone in Week 3•
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Held to 40 yards•
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Paces pass catchers in win•
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Two grabs in preseason debut•
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Not on track to play Thursday•