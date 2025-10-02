default-cbs-image
Pittman (hamstring) was limited at practice Thursday.

Pittman, who logged 10 targets last weekend against the Rams, wasn't listed on the Colts' initial Week 5 injury report, so his addition to it Thursday is notable. Friday's final report of the week will reveal whether or not Pittman's hamstring issue will lead to him carrying a designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders. On the plus side, fellow WR Alec Pierce (concussion) has logged back-to-back full sessions and is trending toward being available this weekend.

