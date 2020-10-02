Coach Frank Reich said Friday that there's no specific timeline for Pittman to return after successful surgery to repair compartment syndrome in his calf, Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star reports.

When Pittman returns to the lineup will depend on how he responds to rehab, but the Colts hope he'll be back after the team's Week 7 bye. He could be placed on IR to open up a roster spot, and he'd still be eligible to return in Week 8 against the Lions. With Parris Campbell (knee) already on IR, T.Y. Hilton and Zach Pascal are locked into starting roles while Daurice Fountain, Ashton Dulin and Dezmon Patmon battle for the remaining reps.