Pittman brought in 10 of 13 targets for 107 yards in the Colts' 27-20 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Pittman led the Colts in receptions and receiving yards while tying for the team lead in targets. The sure-handed wideout's yardage total was his second highest of the season and marked his second time eclipsing the 100-yard mark on the campaign. The 26-year-old has no fewer than eight catches in four consecutive contests going into a Week 13 road matchup against the Titans.