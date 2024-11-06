Pittman (back) didn't practice Wednesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Wednesday absences have been the norm for Pittman since Week 6 as he continues to manage a back issue, but the wideout has managed to suit up for all nine of the Colts' games to date. That said, head coach Shane Steichen acknowledged Wednesday, "obviously, (Pittman is) dealing with some stuff, but obviously we are trying to get him the ball as well, adding that the wideout "knows his body more than anyone. He's battling through it. He's showing the toughness, wants to be out there with his teammates. So we are just taking it week-by week." In this past Sunday's loss to the Vikings, Pittman logged a 76 percent snap share, while catching just one pass (for 14 yards on four targets) for the second straight game.