Pittman (back) was spotted at practice Thursday, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Pittman didn't practice Wednesday, but his return to the field a day later suggests that his absence was maintenance-related. If the wideout is deemed a full participant in Thursday's session, the stage would be set for Pittman to be available Sunday against the Titans.
