Pittman (groin) participated at the start of Thursday's practice, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Pittman suffered a groin injury at Tuesday's session, but after the Colts had an off day Wednesday, he was back on the field in at least some capacity one day later. He's developed into the Colts' top pass-catching option since being selected in the second round of the 2020 Draft, recording two 1,000-yard seasons and catching at least 88 passes three times in his five-year career.