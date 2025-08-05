default-cbs-image
Pittman (groin) returned to practice Tuesday, Jake Arthur of Locked On Colts reports.

He's making his return exactly a week after suffering what was apparently a minor groin injury. Pittman may not play in Thursday's preseason game against Baltimore, but he's on track for Week 1. Meanwhile, Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones are still competing for the starting QB job.

