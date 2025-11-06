Colts' Michael Pittman: Back at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pittman (glute) practiced Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
After missing Wednesday's session, Pittman's return to practice a day later bodes well for his Week 10 status. The Colts' upcoming injury report will reveal the wideout's official participation level.
