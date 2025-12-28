Colts' Michael Pittman: Back in Sunday's contest
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pittman (calf) returned to Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Pittman exited the contest for a spell after suffering a calf injury, but the wideout is back in action Sunday to reclaim his key role in the Colts' Week 17 WR corps.
