Pittman (calf) returned to Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Pittman exited the contest for a spell after suffering a calf injury, but the wideout is back in action Sunday to reclaim his key role in the Colts' Week 17 WR corps.

