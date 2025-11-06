Colts' Michael Pittman: Back to full participation Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pittman (glute) was a full participant at Thursday's practice.
Pittman's return to full participation Thursday suggests his absence from Wednesday's practice was precautionary. The Colts' No. 1 wide receiver is on track to suit up Sunday against the stingy Falcons secondary. He figures to maintain a significant role after racking up 17 catches for 210 yards and a touchdown on 21 targets over his team's previous two games.
