Pittman recorded three receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown in Week 11 against the Packers.

After breaking out in Week 10 thanks to commanding seven targets, Pittman showcased his big-play ability against the Packers. He did the majority of his damage on a short reception, after which he subsequently weaved through the opposing secondary to find the end zone for a 45-yard touchdown. His remaining two receptions went for a combined 21 yards, though Pittman continues to establish himself as a favorite target of Philip Rivers. Pittman will look to continue his breakout in a Week 12 matchup against the Titans.