Pittman brought in eight of 13 targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' 38-27 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Pittman was in the familiar position of leading the Colts in receptions and targets, although his five yards per catch qualified as a season-low figure. Pittman also recorded his second touchdown in as many games when he found the end zone from 10 yards out in the first quarter, and he's now logged double-digit targets on five occasions thus far. Pittman should remain similarly busy in a Week 9 road battle against the Panthers.