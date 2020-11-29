Pittman recorded two receptions on nine targets for 28 yards in Week 12 against the Titans.

Pittman was the most-targeted wideout on the Colts, but was uncharacteristically inefficient. Entering the Week 12 contest, Pittman had broken out across his last two games by converting 11 targets into 10 receptions, 167 yards and a touchdown. The entire Indianapolis offense was poor against the Titans, however, and Pittman will have the chance to bounce back in a positive matchup in Week 13 against the Texans.