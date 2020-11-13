Pittman brought in seven of eight targets for 101 yards and rushed once for 21 yards in the Colts' 34-17 win over the Titans on Thursday night.

The rookie was making his third appearance since a three-game stint on injured reserve due to a lower leg injury, and he turned in what was easily his best game as a pro yet. Pittman recorded a game-long 40-yard catch among his exploits while pacing all pass catchers on either club in receptions, receiving yards and targets. The 23-year-old's impressive size/speed combination was also on full display during his nifty 21-yard reverse in the second half, and he'll look to make even bigger contributions in what could turn out to be a Week 11 aerial shootout against the Packers on Sunday, Nov. 22.