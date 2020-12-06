Pittman caught all five of his targets for 46 yards during Sunday's 26-20 win over the Texans.

Pittman finished second on the team in catches and receiving yards while tying for second in targets. His long gain went for just 13 yards, however, as he finished with a lackluster average of 9.2 yards per reception. Meanwhile, T.Y. Hilton enjoyed his best performance of the season and seems to be hitting his stride after playing second fiddle to Pittman in recent weeks. Despite seeing 14 targets over the last two games, Pittman has snared just seven of those while totaling 74 yards and will look to improve his efficiency in next Sunday's matchup with the Raiders.