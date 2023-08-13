Pittman (hip) had one reception (three targets) for nine yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the Bills.

Pittman was dealing with a hip injury during camp, so his availability for Saturday's tilt bodes well for his health heading into the regular season. The 25-year-old will be a starter for the Colts this season, but it is still unclear who will be throwing him the ball (which could affect his fantasy value). Rookie Anthony Richardson started Saturday's game, but he made a couple rookie mistakes including an interception. Veteran Gardner Minshew might be the preferred starter for those investing in Pittman, as his production is easier to project week-to-week compared to a 21-year-old raw prospect.