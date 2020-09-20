Pittman (toe) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Despite failing to take part in the Colts' final practice of the week Friday due to the injury, Pittman apparently moved around well enough in a pregame workout to receive the green light to play. The rookie will likely serve as Indianapolis' No. 4 receiver Week 2, though he could struggle to match the 53 percent offensive snap share he logged in the season-opening loss to the Jaguars, when the Colts were playing from behind. He finished his first career game with two receptions for 10 yards on two targets.
