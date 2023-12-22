Pittman is nearing the end of concussion protocol, and it's expected to be revealed Friday whether or not he has cleared the protocol, which will determine his eligibility for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Nate Atkins of IndyStar reports.

Pittman went through a full contact practice Thursday, clearing a major hurdle in the recovery process after leaving last week's game due to a concussion. If he's cleared to suit up Sunday, Pittman should reprise his role as Gardner Minshew's top target in a game that could prove crucial for the 8-6 Colts' playoff hopes. Pittman's status will be revealed when the Colts post their Week 16 injury report Friday.