Pittman recorded 11 receptions on 16 targets for 105 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over the Titans.

Pittman saw a season-high 16 targets and managed double-digit looks for the eighth time in 12 contests. He also managed his second consecutive 100-yard performance despite his longest gain going for only 14 yards. As is appropriate given Pittman's heavy involvement in the Colts' offense, he also caught a four-yard touchdown pass to win the game in overtime. While he may not have the same ceiling as the most elite pass catchers in the league, Pittman now has at least eight receptions in five straight games and has a very safe floor.