Pittman suffered a concussion during Saturday's contest against the Steelers and won't return, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

This comes as no surprise after Pittman took a huge hit from Steelers safety Damontae Kazee in the middle of the second quarter that resulted in the latter's ejection from the game. Pittman now will be subject to the protocol for head injuries in order be cleared for action again, with the Colts' next game coming Sunday, Dec. 24 in Atlanta. As for the rest of Saturday's outing, Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, D.J. Montgomery and Ethan Fernea are the team's other active wideouts.