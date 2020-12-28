Coach Frank Reich said Monday that Pittman is in the league's five-step concussion protocol, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Pittman hauled in three of five targets for 38 yards before being force out of last weekend's loss to the Steelers due to the brain injury. He'll need to garner full medical clearance in order to suit up against the Jaguars on Sunday, with the Colts still competing for playoff berth.