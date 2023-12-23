Pittman (concussion/shoulder) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game in Atlanta.

Pittman was on the receiving end of a big hit from Steelers safety Damontae Kazee in the second quarter of last Saturday's game and was unable to return. While he cleared the concussion protocol as of Friday, Pittman still entered the weekend as questionable for Week 16 action. After he reported a recurrence of symptoms Saturday, though, he's back in the protocol for head injuries, which he'll be subject to in order to be able to play again this season.