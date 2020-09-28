Coach Frank Reich said Monday that Pittman could miss time due to a lower leg injury sustained during Sunday's win over the Jets, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Pittman managed to retake the field after getting injured Sunday, but Reich notes that his injury "worsened" overnight. With Parris Campbell (knee) already in line to miss a number of games on IR, a significant injury to Pittman could have the potential to derail Indianapolis' aerial attack. If the rookie second-round pick isn't able to suit up Week 4 in Chicago, Zach Pascal stands to start alongside T.Y. Hilton.