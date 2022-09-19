Colts head coach Frank Reich said Monday that Pittman has "made some good progress" in his recovery from a quadriceps injury over the weekend and could be available for the team's Week 3 matchup with the Chiefs, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Initially listed as questionable heading into the Colts' eventual 24-0 loss to the Jaguars this past Sunday, Pittman was downgraded to out a day in advance of the contest. Reich expressed optimism that Pittman's absence was a "one-game thing," but the wideout's status for the upcoming week won't be known for certain until the Colts get a chance to assess his condition in practice. The Colts will return to the field Wednesday for their first Week 3 practice.