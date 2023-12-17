Head coach Shane Steichen confirmed Sunday that Pittman is in concussion protocol and added that the wideout is "doing good" and will be monitored throughout the week leading up to the Colts' Week 16 game against the Falcons, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Pittman sustained the concussion midway through the second quarter of Saturday's 30-13 win over the Steelers, when he took the brunt of a helmet-to-helmet hit by Pittsburgh safety Damontae Kazee, who broke up the intended pass. The Colts ruled Pittman out for the game shortly thereafter, with the wideout finishing with four catches for 78 yards on five targets. Pittman will benefit from having seven days rather than the typical six days in between games to potentially clear the five-step protocol, but if he's not available for the matchup with the Falcons, the Colts will be left with Josh Downs, Alec Pierce and D.J. Montgomery as their projected starting receivers.