Pittman recorded seven receptions on nine targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Commanders.

Even with Sam Ehlinger under center, Pittman commanded nine targets with the next closest Colt seeing only five. However, he still lacked big-play ability, as his longest catch of the day went for 16 yards and only one of his six other receptions went for double-digit yards. Pittman should continue to see plenty of volume, but he now has fewer than 60 yards in four of his last five games.