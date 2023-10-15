Pittman brought in nine of 14 targets for 109 yards in the Colts' 37-20 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Pittman led the Colts pass catchers in all major receiving categories with numbers that either tied or established new season highs. The dependable fourth-year pro now has recorded at least eight catches in four of his first six games, and following Sunday's prolific output, it's clear he already has plenty of chemistry with Gardner Minshew. Pittman's next opportunity to build on his impressive start to the campaign comes in a tough home matchup versus the Browns in Week 7.