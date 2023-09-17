Pittman secured eight of 12 targets for 56 yards in the Colts' 31-20 win over the Texans on Sunday. He also committed a fumble that was recovered by Indianapolis.

Pittman led the Colts in receptions and receiving yards on a day when Anthony Richardson (concussion) and Gardner Minshew spread the ball around to eight different targets. Pittman has been as busy as expected over the first two games, recording 16 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown on 23 targets. He'll look to keep up his strong start with either Richardson or Minshew under center in a Week 3 road matchup against the Ravens.